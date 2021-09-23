World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VC opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

