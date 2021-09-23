World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,322 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,015 shares of company stock worth $25,085,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

