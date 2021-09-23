World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

