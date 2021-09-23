World Asset Management Inc Sells 23 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chemed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Chemed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $473.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.36. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

