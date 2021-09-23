World Asset Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CACI International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $250.12 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.43.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

