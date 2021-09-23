WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $67.78 on Monday. WPP has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.