Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,136,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

XYIGF stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

