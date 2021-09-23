XMON Market Cap Achieves $10.70 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, XMON has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $7,157.17 or 0.16236623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $1.18 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00072713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00114346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00170313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.23 or 0.07017239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,088.70 or 1.00018769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00799239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

