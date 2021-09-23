XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 23,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 68.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 98,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.