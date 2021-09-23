XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $819,500.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $819,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 68.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 98,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.