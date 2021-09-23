XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

