Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 301.55 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 301.55 ($3.94). Approximately 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

