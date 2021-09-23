YF Link Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. YF Link has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $317,331.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $108.32 or 0.00242905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00128559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045028 BTC.

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

