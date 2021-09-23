YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. YIELD App has a market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $620,172.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00134582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044927 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 125,450,049 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars.

