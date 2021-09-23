Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Simon Dodd Sells 2,189 Shares

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).
LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £909.32 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,588.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,544.72.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
