Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Simon Dodd Sells 2,189 Shares

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £909.32 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,588.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,544.72.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

