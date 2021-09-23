Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $228.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $909.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,773. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.