Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

