Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.95 Million

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce sales of $274.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $286.00 million. Navient reported sales of $336.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 2,579,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Navient by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

