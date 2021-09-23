Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report $16.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.33 million and the highest is $17.01 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

SAR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,993. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $320.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

