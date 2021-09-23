Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 778.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $17.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. 54,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,980. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

