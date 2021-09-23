Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $78.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.54 million to $78.70 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $307.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $308.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 878,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

