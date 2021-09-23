Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

HP traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.