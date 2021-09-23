Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

SHC stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.92.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,934,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

