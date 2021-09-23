Zacks: Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $224.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.30 million and the highest is $231.65 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $864.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 48.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after buying an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

