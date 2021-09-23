Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

EPRT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 421,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

