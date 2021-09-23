Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $384.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.93 million and the highest is $390.50 million. ICF International posted sales of $360.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. 35,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
