Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $384.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.93 million and the highest is $390.50 million. ICF International posted sales of $360.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. 35,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.