Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.12. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

