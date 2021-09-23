Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

