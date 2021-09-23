Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $325.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

FSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 129,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

