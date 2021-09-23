Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.80 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.