Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.80 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.