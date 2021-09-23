Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

