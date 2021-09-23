Zacks Investment Research Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

