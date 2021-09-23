Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE AA opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

