Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Buy”

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

