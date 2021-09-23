Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Strong-Buy

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northern Oil and Gas’ core operations are focused on three leading basins of the United States — the Williston, Permian and the Appalachian. It employs a unique non-operating business model, which helps it to keep costs down and increase free cash flow. Prioritizing returns to investors, Northern Oil and Gas recently initiated a 3 cents per share quarterly base dividend, with the first payment to be made in the third quarter. The company anticipates free cash flows of $150 million this year and more than $800 million through 2025. With the commodity price picture looking upbeat, Northern currently looks well-positioned to meet its target. On top of this, Northern’s debt maturity profile is in good shape with the earliest maturity ($550 million) in 2028. Consequently, it is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NOG stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $8,057,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

