Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to “Buy”

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

