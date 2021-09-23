Zap (ZAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,150.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $113,150.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

