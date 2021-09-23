Zero Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $42,938.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00278090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00179919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002585 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,505,930 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

