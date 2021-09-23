ZeroSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 15% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00134906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045010 BTC.

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

