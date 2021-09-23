Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

