ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 415,193 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.91, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

