Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $277.70 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

