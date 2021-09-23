Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330,398 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.