-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $773.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

