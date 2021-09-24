-$0.08 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.16). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

