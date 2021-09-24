-$0.19 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 29,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

