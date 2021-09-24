$0.24 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,169. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $808.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

