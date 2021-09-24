$0.27 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

UTI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a P/E ratio of 333.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

