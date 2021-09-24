$0.32 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,706 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.00 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.