-$0.36 EPS Expected for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 15,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

